Recro Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 116.7% Upside

Recro Pharma found using ticker (REPH) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 14 and has a mean target at 17.75. With the stocks previous close at 8.19 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 116.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.53. The company has a market cap of $200m. Find out more information at: http://www.recropharma.com

Recro Pharma a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I and changed its name to Recro Pharma in August 2008. Recro Pharma was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

