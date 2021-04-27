Recro Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 152.5% Upside

Recro Pharma with ticker code (REPH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 7.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 152.5%. The day 50 moving average is 2.28 while the 200 day moving average is 3.02. The company has a market cap of $78m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.recropharma.com

Recro Pharma a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I and changed its name to Recro Pharma in August 2008. Recro Pharma was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.