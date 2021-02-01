Recro Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 78.0% Upside

Recro Pharma found using ticker (REPH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.5. Now with the previous closing price of 3.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 78.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.12 while the 200 day moving average is 2.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $74m. Company Website: http://www.recropharma.com

Recro Pharma a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I and changed its name to Recro Pharma in August 2008. Recro Pharma was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.