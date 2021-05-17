Recro Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 152.5% Upside

Recro Pharma with ticker code (REPH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 5 and has a mean target at 7.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 152.5%. The day 50 moving average is 2.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.02. The company has a market cap of $78m. Find out more information at: http://www.recropharma.com

Recro Pharma a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I and changed its name to Recro Pharma in August 2008. Recro Pharma was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.