Recro Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 152.5% Upside

Recro Pharma found using ticker (REPH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 7.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 152.5%. The day 50 moving average is 2.28 while the 200 day moving average is 3.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $78m. Company Website: http://www.recropharma.com

Recro Pharma a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I and changed its name to Recro Pharma in August 2008. Recro Pharma was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.