Recro Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 152.5% Upside

Recro Pharma with ticker code (REPH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 5 with a mean TP of 7.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 152.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.28 while the 200 day moving average is 3.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $78m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.recropharma.com

Recro Pharma a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I and changed its name to Recro Pharma in August 2008. Recro Pharma was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.