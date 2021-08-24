Recro Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 152.5% Upside

Recro Pharma found using ticker (REPH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 5 with a mean TP of 7.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 152.5%. The 50 day MA is 2.28 while the 200 day moving average is 3.02. The market cap for the company is $78m. Visit the company website at: http://www.recropharma.com

Recro Pharma a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I and changed its name to Recro Pharma in August 2008. Recro Pharma was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.