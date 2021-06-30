Recro Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 152.5% Upside

Recro Pharma with ticker code (REPH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 7.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.97 this indicates there is a potential upside of 152.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.28 and the 200 day MA is 3.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $78m. Visit the company website at: http://www.recropharma.com

Recro Pharma a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I and changed its name to Recro Pharma in August 2008. Recro Pharma was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.