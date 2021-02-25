Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Recro Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Recro Pharma with ticker code (REPH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5 with a mean TP of 5.5. With the stocks previous close at 4.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The 50 day MA is 3.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.66. The market cap for the company is $115m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.recropharma.com

Recro Pharma a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I and changed its name to Recro Pharma in August 2008. Recro Pharma was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.