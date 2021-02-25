Recro Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Recro Pharma with ticker code (REPH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5 with a mean TP of 5.5. With the stocks previous close at 4.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The 50 day MA is 3.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.66. The market cap for the company is $115m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.recropharma.com

Recro Pharma a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I and changed its name to Recro Pharma in August 2008. Recro Pharma was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.