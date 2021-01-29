Twitter
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC ORD – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC ORD found using the EPIC (LON:RB) now have 18 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £90.00 and £51. and has a mean target at £70.86. Now with the previous closing price of £63.00 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £64.77 and the 200 day MA is £70.89. The company has a market cap of £44b. Visit the company website at: http://www.rb.com

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands. It also provides analgesics; footcare and footwear products; sore throat medications; and women’s beauty products under the Nurofen, Scholl, Strepsils, and Veet brand. In addition, the company offers fragrances and devices; water softeners; home cleaning products; dish washes; toilet bowl cleaners; disinfectants; sprays, baits, and plug-ins for pest control; stain removals; and fabric washing products under the Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Vanish, and Woolite brands, as well as infant and child nutrition products under the Enfamil and Nutramigen brands. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, Russia/CIS, Turkey, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company was founded in 1823 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

