Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 9.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 6000 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 9.6% from today’s opening price of 5472 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 850 points and decreased 531 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 6744 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 5130 GBX.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,241.12 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 6,252.87. There are currently 1,168,530,650 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,208,829. Market capitalisation for LON:RB is £38,894,398,640 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn