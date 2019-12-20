Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 5.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 6300 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 5.2% from today’s opening price of 5986 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 90 points and decreased 297 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 6744 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 5510 GBX.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,006.78 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 6,266.85. There are currently 709,521,740 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,389,063. Market capitalisation for LON:RB is £43,043,890,045 GBP.