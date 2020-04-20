Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 26.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 4600 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -26.4% from the opening price of 6254 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 389 points and increased 161 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 6744 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 5130 GBX.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,214.62 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 6,221.46. There are currently 709,920,906 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,787,183. Market capitalisation for LON:RB is £44,923,794,552 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn