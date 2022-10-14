Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 23.4% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc with ticker (LON:RKT) now has a potential upside of 23.4% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 7,600 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc share price of 5,820 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 23.4%. Trading has ranged between 5,391 (52 week low) and 6,824 (52 week high) with an average of 2,081,038 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £42,296,040,000.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Reckitt ) is a global consumer goods company. The Company’s operating segments comprise of the Hygiene, Health and Nutrition business. Hygiene portfolio works to eliminate dirt, germs, pests and odors with products such as Lysol, Finish, Mortein and AirWick. The Company’s Health portfolio brings compelling solutions that provide pain relief, protection, hygiene, and personal care to households across the world, through brands like Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils and Veet. The Nutrition business includes its leading infant and child nutrition, adult nutrition and Reckitt’s range of vitamins, minerals and supplements. Brands under Nutrition business includes Airborne, Mead Johnson, Move Free and Schiff. The Company’s portfolio of brands also includes Scholl, Clearasil, Cillit Bang, Harpic , Calgon, Vanish, Woolite and Nutramigen.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.