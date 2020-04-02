Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 2.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 5950 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.9% from the opening price of 6130 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 344 points and decreased 58 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 6744 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 5130 GBX.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,223.31 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 6,227.99. There are currently 709,920,906 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,082,414. Market capitalisation for LON:RB is £42,798,033,540 GBP.

