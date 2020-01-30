Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 18.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 7400 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 18.4% from the opening price of 6249 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 120 points and increased 283 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 6744 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 5510 GBX.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,136.00 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 6,256.32. There are currently 709,746,644 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,251,233. Market capitalisation for LON:RB is £44,621,768,742 GBP.