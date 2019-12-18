Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 16.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 7000 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 16.6% from today’s opening price of 6003 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 88 points and decreased 285 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 6744 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 5510 GBX.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,015.18 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 6,268.98. There are currently 345,912,747 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,251,074. Market capitalisation for LON:RB is £42,883,485,504 GBP.