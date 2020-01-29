Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 15.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 7200 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 15.7% from today’s opening price of 6225 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 45 points and increased 169 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 6744 GBX while the year low share price is currently 5510 GBX.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,128.15 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 6,255.05. There are currently 537,362,185 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,274,885. Market capitalisation for LON:RB is £44,430,137,160 GBP.