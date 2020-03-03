Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 14.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Kepler Cheuvreux

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Kepler Cheuvreux have set a target price of 6600 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 14.4% from the opening price of 5769 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 587 points and decreased 133 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 6744 GBX while the 52 week low is 5510 GBX.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,319.39 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 6,280.72. There are currently 709,880,144 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,560,569. Market capitalisation for LON:RB is £41,264,975,466 GBP.

