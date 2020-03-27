Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 13.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Societe Generale

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Societe Generale. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set a target price of 5100 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -13.6% from today’s opening price of 5902 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 197 points and decreased 332 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 6744 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 5130 GBX.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,222.15 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 6,230.94. There are currently 709,880,144 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,993,296. Market capitalisation for LON:RB is £41,903,752,176 GBP.

