Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 12.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Citigroup. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set their target price at 6600 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 12.4% from today’s opening price of 5870 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 486 points and decreased 177 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 6744 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 5510 GBX.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,327.28 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 6,282.78. There are currently 709,751,936 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,475,809. Market capitalisation for LON:RB is £40,562,321,085 GBP.

