Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 11.9% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc with ticker (LON:RKT) now has a potential upside of 11.9% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 6,750 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc share price of 5,950 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 11.9%. Trading has ranged between 5,400 (52 week low) and 6,824 (52 week high) with an average of 1,076,019 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £42,224,630,000.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Reckitt ) is a global consumer goods company. The Company’s operating segments comprise of the Hygiene, Health and Nutrition business. Hygiene portfolio works to eliminate dirt, germs, pests and odors with products such as Lysol, Finish, Mortein and AirWick. The Company’s Health portfolio brings compelling solutions that provide pain relief, protection, hygiene, and personal care to households across the world, through brands like Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils and Veet. The Nutrition business includes its leading infant and child nutrition, adult nutrition and Reckitt’s range of vitamins, minerals and supplements. Brands under Nutrition business includes Airborne, Mead Johnson, Move Free and Schiff. The Company’s portfolio of brands also includes Scholl, Clearasil, Cillit Bang, Harpic , Calgon, Vanish, Woolite and Nutramigen.



You might also enjoy reading  Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 20.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.