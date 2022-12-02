Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 10.9% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc with ticker (LON:RKT) now has a potential upside of 10.9% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 6,750 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc share price of 6,016 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 10.9%. Trading has ranged between 5,400 (52 week low) and 6,824 (52 week high) with an average of 1,152,269 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £42,568,150,000.



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Reckitt ) is a global consumer goods company. The Company’s operating segments comprise of the Hygiene, Health and Nutrition business. Hygiene portfolio works to eliminate dirt, germs, pests and odors with products such as Lysol, Finish, Mortein and AirWick. The Company’s Health portfolio brings compelling solutions that provide pain relief, protection, hygiene, and personal care to households across the world, through brands like Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils and Veet. The Nutrition business includes its leading infant and child nutrition, adult nutrition and Reckitt’s range of vitamins, minerals and supplements. Brands under Nutrition business includes Airborne, Mead Johnson, Move Free and Schiff. The Company’s portfolio of brands also includes Scholl, Clearasil, Cillit Bang, Harpic , Calgon, Vanish, Woolite and Nutramigen.







