Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 1.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 5700 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -1.4% from today’s opening price of 5782 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 574 points and decreased 145 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 6744 GBX while the 52 week low is 5510 GBX.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,312.43 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 6,277.96. There are currently 709,880,144 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,623,796. Market capitalisation for LON:RB is £42,350,895,873 GBP.

