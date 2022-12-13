Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

RECI 9% yield, real estate stable dividends from robust credit investments

Property

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2022 is now available:

reci-fact-sheet_30-november-2022Download

The highlights of the monthly update are provided below:

·   NAV as at 30 November 2022 was £1.502 per share, representing an increase of 1.2p per share from the 31 October 2022 NAV of 1.490 per share. 
·   The 3.0p quarterly dividend went ex on 1 December 2022 and will be reflected in the NAV update for 31 December 2022. 
·   The change in NAV per share was due to:-
Ø 1.1p of interest income; and
Ø 0.1p of positive mark-to-market (‘MTM’) adjustments across the bond portfolio. 
·   During the month of November 2022, RECI released its interim report for the half year ended September 2022. 
·   The Company expects to deploy its currently available cash resources in near term commitments and continues to see a growing pipeline of senior loans at attractive floating rates.

Real Estate Credit Investments​ (LON RECI) is a specialist investor in European real estate credit markets with a focus on fundamental credit and value.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

