Realty Income Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

Realty Income Corporation found using ticker (O) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 58 calculating the mean target price we have 66. Now with the previous closing price of 63.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 62.04 and the 200 day moving average is 58.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,862m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.realtyincome.com

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 601 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 107 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index.

