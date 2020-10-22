Realty Income Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Realty Income Corporation with ticker code (O) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 62 and has a mean target at 68.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 62.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,592m. Company Website: http://www.realtyincome.com

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 601 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 107 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn