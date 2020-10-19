Realty Income Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

Realty Income Corporation found using ticker (O) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 62 calculating the average target price we see 68.44. With the stocks previous close at 60.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 62.54 while the 200 day moving average is 58.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,885m. Find out more information at: http://www.realtyincome.com

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 601 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 107 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index.

