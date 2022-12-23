Realty Income Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Realty Income Corporation with ticker code (O) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 64 calculating the average target price we see 69.03. With the stocks previous close at 63.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 62.49 and the 200 day moving average is 66.69. The market cap for the company is $39,893m. Find out more information at: https://www.realtyincome.com

The potential market cap would be $43,402m based on the market concensus.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.