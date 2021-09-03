Realty Income Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

Realty Income Corporation found using ticker (O) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86 and 70 and has a mean target at 77.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 72.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The day 50 moving average is 70.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 67.29. The company has a market cap of $28,301m. Visit the company website at: http://www.realtyincome.com

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.