Realty Income Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Realty Income Corporation with ticker code (O) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 66 and has a mean target at 73.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 70.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.7%. The day 50 moving average is 67.79 while the 200 day moving average is 63.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $26,217m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.realtyincome.com

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

