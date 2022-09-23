Realty Income Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.4% Upside

Realty Income Corporation found using ticker (O) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 84 and 70 and has a mean target at 76.56. With the stocks previous close at 62.54 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.4%. The day 50 moving average is 70.01 and the 200 day MA is 68.85. The company has a market cap of $38,599m. Visit the company website at: https://www.realtyincome.com

The potential market cap would be $47,251m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.