Realty Income Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Realty Income Corporation found using ticker (O) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 92 and 70 calculating the mean target price we have 78.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 67.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 68.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 66.58. The market cap for the company is $38,285m. Visit the company website at: https://www.realtyincome.com

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.