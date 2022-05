Realty Income Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Realty Income Corporation found using ticker (O) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 86 and 68 calculating the mean target price we have 77.44. Now with the previous closing price of 68.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.9%. The 50 day MA is 68.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 68.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $40,119m. Visit the company website at: https://www.realtyincome.com

The potential market cap would be $45,302m based on the market concensus.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.