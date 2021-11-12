Realty Income Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

Realty Income Corporation with ticker code (O) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 86 and 70 calculating the average target price we see 79.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The 50 day MA is 69.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 69.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $40,972m. Company Website: http://www.realtyincome.com

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.