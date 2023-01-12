Real estate investment fund, RECI total NAV return 5.9% in 2022

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2022 is now available:

The highlights of the monthly update are provided below:

· NAV as at 31 December 2022 was £1.482 per share, representing a decrease of 2.0p per share from the 30 November 2022 NAV of £1.502 per share.

· The change in NAV per share was due to:-

the payment of the second interim dividend of 3.0p, which went ex-dividend in December; and

1.0p of interest income.

· RECI’s Total NAV Return for the 2022 calendar year was 5.9%.

· During the month of December 2022, three loans fully repaid with the following returns:-

A Paris prime resi/retail building fully repaid with an exit IRR of 4.9% and a multiple of 1.2x;

A portfolio of six freehold French hotels fully repaid with an exit IRR of 8.0% and a multiple of 1.3x; and

A hotel in the southeast of France fully repaid with an exit IRR of 6.9% and a multiple of 1.3x.

· In December, a new loan on loan lending facility was signed. This will increase RECI’s financing flexibility and assist with increasing portfolio returns and dividend cover.

· The Company expects to deploy its currently available cash resources in near term commitments and continues to see a growing pipeline of senior loans at attractive floating rates.

· RECI expects to re-invest their repayments into high returning deals in 2023.