Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Real estate investment fund, RECI total NAV return 5.9% in 2022

Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2022 is now available:

reci-fact-sheet_31-december-2022-v2Download

The highlights of the monthly update are provided below:

· NAV as at 31 December 2022 was £1.482 per share, representing a decrease of 2.0p per share from the 30 November 2022 NAV of £1.502 per share.

· The change in NAV per share was due to:-

  • the payment of the second interim dividend of 3.0p, which went ex-dividend in December; and
  • 1.0p of interest income.

· RECI’s Total NAV Return for the 2022 calendar year was 5.9%.

· During the month of December 2022, three loans fully repaid with the following returns:-

  • A Paris prime resi/retail building fully repaid with an exit IRR of 4.9% and a multiple of 1.2x;
  • A portfolio of six freehold French hotels fully repaid with an exit IRR of 8.0% and a multiple of 1.3x; and
  • A hotel in the southeast of France fully repaid with an exit IRR of 6.9% and a multiple of 1.3x.

· In December, a new loan on loan lending facility was signed. This will increase RECI’s financing flexibility and assist with increasing portfolio returns and dividend cover.

· The Company expects to deploy its currently available cash resources in near term commitments and continues to see a growing pipeline of senior loans at attractive floating rates.

· RECI expects to re-invest their repayments into high returning deals in 2023.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.