Reading International Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 171.7% Upside

Reading International Inc found using ticker (RDI) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 10 and has a mean target at 10. With the stocks previous close at 3.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 171.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.9 and the 200 day MA is 9.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $91m. Visit the company website at: http://www.readingrdi.com

Reading International engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas. This segment operates its cinema exhibition businesses under the Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and Rialto brands. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, rents, or licenses retail, commercial, and live theater assets. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 59 cinemas comprising approximately 478 screens; fee interests in 3 live theaters; fee interest in 1 cinema in New York City; fee interests in 2 cinemas in Australia and 4 cinemas in New Zealand; fee interest in Union Square property; entertainment-themed centers; interest in 70.4 acres of developable land; a 50% interest in 202 acres of developable land; fee interest in 2 office buildings; and fee ownership of approximately 20.7 million square feet of developed and undeveloped real estate assets. Reading International was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

