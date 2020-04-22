Reading International Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 133.1% Upside

Reading International Inc with ticker code (RDI) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 10 with a mean TP of 10. Now with the previous closing price of 4.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 133.1%. The day 50 moving average is 4.65 and the 200 day moving average is 9.21. The company has a market cap of $106m. Company Website: http://www.readingrdi.com

Reading International engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas. This segment operates its cinema exhibition businesses under the Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and Rialto brands. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, rents, or licenses retail, commercial, and live theater assets. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 59 cinemas comprising approximately 478 screens; fee interests in 3 live theaters; fee interest in 1 cinema in New York City; fee interests in 2 cinemas in Australia and 4 cinemas in New Zealand; fee interest in Union Square property; entertainment-themed centers; interest in 70.4 acres of developable land; a 50% interest in 202 acres of developable land; fee interest in 2 office buildings; and fee ownership of approximately 20.7 million square feet of developed and undeveloped real estate assets. Reading International was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

