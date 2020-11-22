Twitter
Reading International Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.1% Upside

Reading International Inc with ticker code (RDI) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5. With the stocks previous close at 3.47 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 44.1%. The 50 day MA is 2.85 and the 200 day moving average is 3.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $97m. Visit the company website at: http://www.readingrdi.com

Reading International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas. This segment operates its cinema exhibition businesses under the Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, Event Cinemas, State Cinema, and Rialto brands. The Real Estate segment develops, rents, or licenses retail, commercial, and live theater assets. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 60 cinemas comprising approximately 498 screens; fee interests in three live theaters; fee interest in one cinema in Manhattan; fee interests in two cinemas in Australia and four cinemas in New Zealand; fee interest in 44 Union Square property; fee interest in entertainment-themed centers; fee interest in 70.4 acres of developable land; a 50% interest in 202 acres of developable land; fee interest in 2 office buildings; and fee ownership of approximately 20.8 million square feet of developed and undeveloped real estate assets. Reading International was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

