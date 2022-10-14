Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Reach PLC 10.0% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Reach PLC with ticker (LON:RCH) now has a potential upside of 10.0% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 80 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Reach PLC share price of 72 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 10.0%. Trading has ranged between 64 (52 week low) and 355 (52 week high) with an average of 1,034,421 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £219,817,514.

Reach plc is a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom that produces and distributes content to audiences across the United Kingdom and Ireland, through paid-for and free newspapers and magazines, and across the World through multi-platform digital sites, including desktop, mobile and application. Its portfolio of national, regional and hyperlocal news brands is available in a combination of printed and digital formats. The Company’s products and services include Print Formats A4 magazine, Berliner, broadsheet, compact magazine, marketing communications, maxi magazine and tabloid. The Company’s national brands include Daily Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record and Daily Star. Its regional footprint includes Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Newcastle Chronicle and Birmingham Mail. In Ireland, the Company publishes the Irish Daily Star, Northern Irish and Irish editions of the Daily and Sunday Mirror newspapers, the Sunday People newspaper and RSVP magazine.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.