Reach PLC -38.8% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Reach PLC with ticker (LON:RCH) now has a potential downside of -38.8% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 80 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Reach PLC share price of 111 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential downside of -38.8%. Trading has ranged between 64 (52 week low) and 344 (52 week high) with an average of 1,688,664 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £360,304,866.

Reach plc is a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom that produces and distributes content to audiences across the United Kingdom and Ireland, through paid-for and free newspapers and magazines, and across the World through multi-platform digital sites, including desktop, mobile and application. Its portfolio of national, regional and hyperlocal news brands is available in a combination of printed and digital formats. The Company’s products and services include Print Formats A4 magazine, Berliner, broadsheet, compact magazine, marketing communications, maxi magazine and tabloid. The Company’s national brands include Daily Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record and Daily Star. Its regional footprint includes Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Newcastle Chronicle and Birmingham Mail. In Ireland, the Company publishes the Irish Daily Star, Northern Irish and Irish editions of the Daily and Sunday Mirror newspapers, the Sunday People newspaper and RSVP magazine.



