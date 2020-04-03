RDI Reit PLC 13.5% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

RDI Reit PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RDI) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. RDI Reit PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 75 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 13.5% from the opening price of 66.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 56.9 points and decreased 64.9 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 162.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 50.5 GBX.

RDI Reit PLC has a 50 day moving average of 110.75 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 118.38. There are currently 380,315,623 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 858,462. Market capitalisation for LON:RDI is £239,979,152 GBP.

