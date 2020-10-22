RBB Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

RBB Bancorp found using ticker (RBB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 12.5 with the average target price sitting at 14.38. Now with the previous closing price of 12.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The 50 day MA is 12.02 and the 200 day moving average is 12.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $241m. Company Website: http://www.royalbusinessbankusa.com

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of April 20, 2020, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; 7 branches and 1 loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York; and 3 branches in Chicago, Illinois. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

