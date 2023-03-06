RBB Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

RBB Bancorp with ticker code (RBB) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 22.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The 50 day MA is 20.45 while the 200 day moving average is 21.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $374m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.royalbusinessbankusa.com

The potential market cap would be $418m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.