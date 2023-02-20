Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

RBB Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

RBB Bancorp with ticker code (RBB) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 21 and has a mean target at 22.1. With the stocks previous close at 19.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.6%. The 50 day MA is 20.8 while the 200 day moving average is 21.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $381m. Company Website: https://www.royalbusinessbankusa.com

The potential market cap would be $425m based on the market concensus.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

