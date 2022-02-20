RBB Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

RBB Bancorp with ticker code (RBB) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 32.2. With the stocks previous close at 25.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The 50 day MA is 26.21 while the 200 day moving average is 25.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $501m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.royalbusinessbankusa.com

The potential market cap would be $627m based on the market concensus.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of December 20, 2020, it operated nine branches in Los Angeles County; one branch in Orange County, Irvine; two branches in Ventura County; one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; six branches in New York; 1 in Edison, New Jersey; and two branches in Chicago. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.