Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

RBB Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

RBB Bancorp with ticker code (RBB) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 32.2. With the stocks previous close at 25.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The 50 day MA is 26.21 while the 200 day moving average is 25.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $501m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.royalbusinessbankusa.com

The potential market cap would be $627m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of December 20, 2020, it operated nine branches in Los Angeles County; one branch in Orange County, Irvine; two branches in Ventura County; one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; six branches in New York; 1 in Edison, New Jersey; and two branches in Chicago. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

You might also enjoy reading  RBB Bancorp - Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.