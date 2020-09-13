Raytheon Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 96.4% Upside

Don't Miss
13th September 2020

Raytheon Company found using ticker (RTN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 270 and 169 and has a mean target at 240.5. Now with the previous closing price of 122.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 96.4%. The 50 day MA is 116.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 153.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $32,566m. Visit the company website at: 0

