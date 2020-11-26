Rayonier Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

Rayonier Inc. REIT with ticker code (RYN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 32 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have 30.83. With the stocks previous close at 28.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 26.51. The market cap for the company is $3,842m. Company Website: http://www.rayonier.com

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.75 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (416,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.