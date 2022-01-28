Rayonier Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Rayonier Inc. REIT with ticker code (RYN) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 36 and has a mean target at 37.25. Now with the previous closing price of 35.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.82 and the 200 day MA is 37.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,050m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rayonier.com

The potential market cap would be $5,299m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.