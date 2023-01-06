Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Rayonier Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Rayonier Inc. REIT with ticker code (RYN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 36.67. Now with the previous closing price of 33.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The day 50 moving average is 34.36 while the 200 day moving average is 36.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,969m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rayonier.com

The potential market cap would be $5,401m based on the market concensus.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a look-through basis, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

